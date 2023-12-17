The founder of the Bibleway Crusaders Church International and president of the foundation Care People Foundation, Apostle Paul Tunde Tioluwani, has called on President Bola Tinubu to introduce policies that will ease the pains of Nigerians.

Reverend Tioluwani stated this at the 33rd annual carnival organised to put smiles on the faces of the orphans, widows, motherless and people with disability, and the underprivileged in the society in the festive period, at the premises of the orphanage home along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

According to the cleric, the foundation supported about 100 widows and many underprivileged with clothes, foodstuffs, sewing machines, and grinding machines, among other gift items. Free wheelchairs were presented to people with various degrees of disabilities.

Pupils from different orphanages and physically challenged homes in and around Ibadan were feted in the spirit of Yuletide.

One of the high points of the event was the presentation of the N4 million scholarship fund by the foundation in conjunction with Solape Animasahun Foundation to 35 indigent students from various tertiary institutions in the country.

Reverend Tioluwani further urged the Federal Government to put in place welfare programmes for the underprivileged in society, especially widows, orphans, and people with physical disabilities.

“The role of leadership is to fix problems and not to compound them. Before the advent of this administration, Nigerians were already passing through hell. When President Tinubu assumed power, he brought the issue of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products and this brought additional pain on the populace.

“Government must introduce policies that will ease the pains of Nigerians. The government must encourage farming. We need to go back to policies like ‘Operations Feed the Nation’ and the ‘Green Revolution’ to encourage individuals to go into subsistence farming.

“The President and his cabinet must put their thinking caps on, think outside the box, and assist the ordinary Nigerians who are finding it difficult to survive,” Tioluwani said.

Chairman on the occasion and former Vice Chancellor of the Bell University, Otta, Ogun State, Professor Isaac Adeyemi said Tinubu’s government should as part of its programme of Renewed Hope renew hope for the physically challenged people in the country.

He said the president’s agenda should be all-encompassing, adding that the programme should be able to take care of orphans, widows, and physically challenged people.

