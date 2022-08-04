Let accountability, transparency be your watchword, advocacy groups tell TETFUND

A coalition of civil society and advocacy group under the aegis of Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN) and students of higher institutions comprising of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and National Union of Universities Students (NUUS) have commended the level of transparency and accountability being championed by the tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the groups called on other strategic government institutions to learn from the sense of accountability being demonstrated by the management of TETFUND.

Convener of the civil society coalition Adams Abonu charged the Architect Sonny Echono-led management of TETFUND to keep to the standards of showing transparency and being accountable to justify the confidence reposed on them by the federal government.

‘’With the recent regime of transparency being observed at TETFUND, the effort deserves public commendation so as to encourage further giant strides in order to sustain the mandate of the institution. The resolve of the current executive secretary, Architect Sonny Echono, to refocus on encouraging research and human capital development while also transforming the physical infrastructure of our higher institutions of learning cannot be overemphasised.

‘’Members of the civil society and the general public, particularly students of higher institutions of learning have observed the precedence being set at TETFUND under 100 days of the current executive secretary and we have gathered here to tell Nigerians that we are pleased with the direction of the management and to encourage them to keep up the good works. We make bold to state unequivocally that President Muhammadu Buhari made an excellent choice in mandating the renowned public servant to meet the core mandate of TETUND,’’ Abonu stated.

The group frowned at recent efforts which it termed as ‘’misguided’’ to distract the management of TETFUND through frivolous petitions by elements that have appear uncomfortable by the effective strategies of the new helmsman.

Continuing, Abonu said, ‘’We in the civil society observed with disdain the antics of angry officials affected by the effective policies of the new dispensation at TETFUND and we are encouraging the executive secretary not to be distracted by such misguided antics. The accusation of contract fraud levelled against the management was just a mere strategy to attract negative attention as the design and costing of projects executed by TETFUND were done by benefitting institutions.

‘’The new reforms at TERTFUND viz-a-viz the focus on curriculum review, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, advancement of information and communication technology and maximizing research and innovative development deserves encouragement and we urge the executive secretary not to be distracted from this direction.

‘’The spurious allegations of contract splitting and paddling by a fictitious online medium is not only baseless and unfathomable but also frivolous and unwarranted. We urge members of the public to disregard such unnecessary distraction.’’

‘’Architect Echono, the executive secretary of TETFUND is a public servant who distinguished himself in several positions of responsibilities in the past rising to the enviable post of permanent secretary without blemish and he cannot afford to throw all that in the wind now that the nation needs more of his virtues.’’

Speaking in similar vein, national vice president of NUUS, Comrade Aishatu Abdullahi urged TETFUND not to relent on efforts at achieving their core objective stating that ‘’the time has come for universities and other institutions of higher learning to be given maximum support to enhance the quality of graduates. As Nigerian students who are the major beneficiaries of TETFUND projects, we are pleased with the direction the executive secretary is taking TETFUND and we encourage him not to relent.’’