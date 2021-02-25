Lekki Port key to bridging Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure gap —LFTZ

The Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (Lekki Port), Mr Du Ruogang has reaffirmed that the delivery of the Lekki deep seaport project would go a long way in helping Nigeria to bridge the gap in her maritime infrastructure in the shortest time possible.

Ruogang made this known on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, while participating at the ongoing Ehingbeti – Lagos Economic Summit organised by the Lagos State Government with the theme ‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade’.

During one of the plenary sessions on Lagos as an Industrial Hub, he noted that the deepening of infrastructure footprints by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration both within the environment where the project is located and other axis of the State is a strong pointer that the State Government is committed to the development of the port and its underlying socio-economic potentials.

“We are very pleased with how well things are going with the construction despite the challenges being encountered all over the world with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also being felt in Lagos State, and all over the country,” he said, further expressing confidence that the delivery of Lekki Port project would be sooner rather than later.

“While Lagos is not immune from the economic challenges that are being tackled globally, the uniqueness of Lagos State is the willingness of the leadership to go the extra mile to live up to its characteristic of an investor-friendly state”.

“Lagos makes a significant contribution to the Nigerian economy. It contributes 30 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP. This is remarkable considering that Lagos is home to only 10 per cent of the population of Nigeria. The majority of Nigeria’s manufacturing is based in Lagos as well as many service industries such as finance. All of these factors combine to encourage industry to locate in Lagos, and that is the reason we are here to look forward to the future possibilities” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows. Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks. The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Nigeria Is Stronger Together Than Being Apart ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished that despite differences in religion, ethnicity, political affiliations, or other diversities, Nigerians of all generations and from all walks of life must endeavour to commit to ensuring Nigeria’s unity because the nation is stronger together than apart…