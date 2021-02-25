NPA assures of smooth implementation of E-Call-Up system

As the port community in Nigeria celebrates the take-off of the truck electronic call-up system recently deployed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman has assured port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.

In a statement issued recently by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications of the NPA, Ibrahim Nasiru, the agency’s Managing Director gave the assurance after leading a stakeholders’ facility assessment audit of the Truck Transit Park (TTP) at Lilypond, Ijora – Lagos.

The tour of the park facility was to ascertain the degree of preparedness by the park towards the formal take-off of the e-call up system later in the month.

The NPA Managing Director reiterated that the truck electronic call-up system which is being powered by a web application called “Eto”, would put an end to the perennial logjam caused by articulated trucks within the port corridor. She stressed that “it is critical we put an end to the intractable Apapa traffic to restore sanity to cargo operations at our ports in Lagos.”

Hadiza stated that the web application (Eto) will enthrone transparency, orderliness to truck movement as scheduling is done automatically – on a first come, first serve, basis. She commended TTP Ltd for the renovations carried out at the Lilypond Truck Transit Park facility.

On their part, TTP LTD Management led by Mr Temidayo Adeboye – Chief Operating Officer – assured truck owners and drivers of quality service delivery at the facility. He later demonstrated the functionality of the Eto app to the delight of the visiting delegation.

It would be recalled that NPA Management had earlier solicited the cooperation of stakeholders on the rollout of Eto, designed to complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows. Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks. The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Nigeria Is Stronger Together Than Being Apart ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished that despite differences in religion, ethnicity, political affiliations, or other diversities, Nigerians of all generations and from all walks of life must endeavour to commit to ensuring Nigeria’s unity because the nation is stronger together than apart…