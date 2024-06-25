Anambra State Ministry of Health has taken swift action by activating the state’s Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers across the 21 Local Government Areas in response to a cholera outbreak in Nigeria.

This proactive measure comes as neighboring states like Imo, Abia, and Delta have reported confirmed cases of cholera, prompting heightened vigilance in the state.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention in managing outbreaks.

He said this while addressing the media in his office at the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat in Awka.

“Although Anambra has not yet reported any cases of cholera, but the emergency response teams are actively conducting surveillance in all 21 LGAs to promptly identify and contain any potential cases.”

According to him, Public education campaigns are also underway to raise awareness about cholera and emphasize preventive measures within communities.

Dr Obidike said he has taken personal initiative to engage with radio stations to disseminate crucial information and educate the public about the signs, symptoms, and preventive strategies for cholera.

He described Cholera to be an acute diarrheal disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae which poses significant health risks due to its potential to cause severe dehydration, vomiting, and, in severe cases, death if left untreated.

The Commissioner said that the transmission of cholera is primarily through the consumption of contaminated food or water, highlighting the critical importance of maintaining proper sanitation practices and access to clean water sources.

“Areas with inadequate sanitation facilities and limited access to clean water are at higher risk of cholera outbreaks while underscoring the need for improved public health infrastructure and hygiene practices.

“As of January 2024, Nigeria has been grappling with a significant cholera burden, with 1528 suspected cases and 53 reported deaths across 31 states and 107 local governments.

“So, the collaborative efforts of health authorities, emergency response teams, and community members are crucial in containing the spread of cholera and mitigating its impact on public health.

“The situation calls for continued vigilance, proactive measures, and community engagement to effectively combat the cholera outbreak and safeguard the well-being of the population.

“By prioritising public health interventions, promoting hygiene awareness, and ensuring access to clean water sources, Anambra is taking decisive steps to protect its residents and prevent the further spread of cholera.”

He thanked Gov Charles Soludo’s administration for providing Ndi Anambra with good pipe-borne water supply.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE