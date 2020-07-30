Lawyers pledge pro-bono service to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty

A group of legal practitioners have pledged to defend Nigeria’s constitution and sovereignty for free against persons attempting to undermine the powers of the President and efforts of the Service Chiefs.

The group, Patriotic Nigerian Lawyers (PNL) and Concerned Citizens, which made the pledge, on Thursday, while addressing a Press Conference in Abuja, warned paid saboteurs to stop taking Nigeria for a ride.

Speaking at the press conference on behalf of the groups, PNL’s Executive Secretary, Barrister Abdulmalik Alfa, described the suit by the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere calling for the sack of the Service Chiefs as an “exercise in futility.”

He added that Ugochinyere’s actions aren’t surprising owing to his known alliance with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The legal practitioners assured that neither Mr President nor the Security Chiefs would be distracted by paymasters’ antics.

They also vowed to rise up in “defence of the letters of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other laws of the land, defend our selfless men and women who on daily basis risk their life whilst we are asleep.”

Patriotic Nigerian Lawyers assured Ugochinyere that Nigerians will meet him in court to ensure that neither Mr President nor the Security Chiefs are distracted by the antics of his paymasters and will neither be stampeded by him.

