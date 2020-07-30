Eid-El Kabir: Gombe gov felicitates Muslim Ummah, calls for fervent prayers

The Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebrations.

In a goodwill message, the governor admonished the faithful to remain steadfast in prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the state as well as for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While describing the Eid el-Kabir festivity as a period of sacrifice, sharing and caring, the governor enjoined the faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love, unity of purpose and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and upheld by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The governor who noted that “Although this year’s celebration is coming at a period the world is still grappling with the novel coronavirus pandemic and its devastating impact on lives and means of livelihood of the people, such should not distract us from learning the good lessons of the festival which teaches compassion, selfishness, love and obedience to the commands of Almighty Allah.”

Inuwa Yahaya also expressed appreciation to traditional rulers, community and religious leaders as well as the entire good people of Gombe state for their continued support and cooperation to his administration, assuring to continue to remain resolute in his determination to execute people-oriented policies, programmes and projects required for the socio-economic development of the state.”

He urged the people to be security-conscious and report any act of breach of law and order capable of threatening the prevailing peace in the state, while affirming that, “On our part, Government will not abdicate from its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people and will continue to support the security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peace and security of our dear state.”

The Gombe governor also called for prayers for steady rainfall and bumper harvest, urging the citizenry to keep the environment clean, clear their drainages and avoid flood-prone areas as proactive measures against flood.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Inuwa Yahaya said that although a milestone has been recorded in the efforts to contain the spread of the disease and its socio-economic effect, the citizenry must continue to play their role by complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines all the times.

He prayed for a hitch-free and peaceful Eid celebration full of blessings and benevolence of Almighty Allah as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

