The clamour for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenious People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has received a boast as the member representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North and Umuahia South constituency, of Abia State, Honourable Obi Aguocha, has visited former President Muhammadu Buhari, at his country home in Daura, Katsina State

It was gathered that the purpose of the visit to former President Buhari was to seek his intervention and support for a political dialogue and constructive engagement that can engender a resolution on the continued detention and trial of Nnamdi Kanu and could lead to his release.

According to the lawmaker, “For the missteps, utterances, and ill gestures of the past, especially on the part of my constituent and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I am deeply sorry.”

Aguocha further expressed his belief that a political resolution would not only address the grievances of parties on all sides but promote greater understanding and unity within the country.

It was gathered that in response, former President Buhari welcomed Hon. Obi Aguocha and commended his humility and dedication to serving his people and assured him that his approach was welcomed and that he would not be opposed to any political solution for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Recall that Hon. Aguocha recently led a group of 50 House of Representatives legislators across the political and ethnic divides to sign a letter appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to direct the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Lateef Fagbemi, SAN to invoke section 174(1)(c) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic as amended and section 107 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, in setting the pathway to reaching the desired outcome.

This meeting is part of a broad-based initiative aimed at securing a speedy political resolution of the issues surrounding Nnamdi Kanu’s detention and trial, and securing his subsequent release in the spirit of engendering dialogue and non-contentious approaches to resolving thorny national issues, in the understanding that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was willing, ready and able to embrace the new dynamic in joining hands across the country in building a new Nigeria where peace, equity, justice and prosperity shall reign.

