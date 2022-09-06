Lawmaker disburses school fees to 35 students in Anambra

The member representing Awka South Two Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Chukwuma Okoye, has called on parents to use this holiday period to engage their children in meaningful ventures to safeguard them from acts capable of jeopardising their future.

The lawmaker made the call while presenting school fees to thirty-five students who secured first, second and third positions in examinations conducted for hundreds of secondary students who participated in one-month free holiday lessons organized by the legislator in seven communities that make up Awka South two constituency.

Speaking while presenting the cash to the beneficiaries, Honourable Okoye explained that the money covers their WAEC and school fees for the next academic session and charged the students to keep studying hard to achieve their dreams.

He further said the gesture was his own way of keeping the students busy during holidays as well as discourage them from engaging in crime.

On his part, the Coordinator, Honourable Chukwuma Okoye Free Holiday Lessons, Mr Chukwudubem Nwana, informed the gathering that students Honourable Okoye paid their WAEC and school fees are junior and secondary school students from various communities within Awka South Two Constituency schooling in secondary schools across Anambra State.

He disclosed that all the students that attended the one-month free holiday lessons were examined in English, Mathematics, Geography, Chemistry and Biology and the best candidates were selected and honoured.

Expressing appreciation to the legislator, a teacher in Community Secondary School, Amawbia, Mrs Mirian Okoye described him as a lover of education who has always discharged his legislative duties to the satisfaction of his constituents and called on others to emulate him.

In their separate speeches, some of the beneficiaries, Prosper Chidiebere and Arinze Ude, thanked the lawmaker for his kind gesture, assuring him that they will make him proud in his reelection bid come the 2023 general election.

