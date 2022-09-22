Teachers deserve better remuneration  —Zamfara Emir

Chairman, Zamfara State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, has advocated for more remuneration for teachers, saying there is the need to redress the unfair treatment in the teaching profession.

The Emir spoke during a one-day dissemination meeting with education stakeholders on teachers’ recruitment and deployment policy and the Teachers Management Information System (TMIS) held at Karma Hotel in Gusau, the state capital.

He said the teaching profession deserved to be honoured and its lost glory must be brought back.

The Emir, while charging education stakeholders at the meeting, made reference to the past when teachers were highly respected and dignified with all sorts of incentives.

While reiterating the need to address the unfairness in the teaching profession, he said: “For instance, nowadays some schools have more teachers than the others, why the disparity?” .

He called for the general welfare of teachers and other incentives that could make teaching a worthy profession.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE