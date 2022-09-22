Obasanjo, Osinbajo’s wife, Makinde, others eulogise KDU-I founder @90

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other prominent Nigerians have lauded the founder of KolaDaisi University, Ibadan(KDU-I), Chief Kola Daisi for his contribution to national development humanity and education.

They all showered encomium on him at the dedication ceremonies of the Sherifat Agbeke Memorial and Otunba Subomi Balogun halls in commemoration of Daisi’s 90th birthday, held at the institution last Saturday.

Among the those who extolled the nonagenarian at the event were the wife of the vice president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, who represented her husband, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Mrs Bola Obasanjo, who represented her husband, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; celebrant’s bosom friend, Otunba Balogun Subomi and his wife, Olori Abimbola, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun and Afenifere acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Others were the Accord Party governorship candidate, Chief Bayo Adelabu; pro-chancellor and chairman of governing council, KDU, Mr Remi Babalola; BoT chairman, KDU, Professor Adeniyi Osuntogun; vice chancellor, KDU, Professor Adeniyi Olatubosun, deputy registrar, KDU, Mrs Yetunde Alagbe, among others .

In his address Chief Obasanjo described the life of Chief Daisi as full of sacrifices and supreme dedication to the cause of promotion and development of education in Nigeria, through advocacy, leadership and interventions which all culminated to the establishment of a world-class tertiary institution in Nigeria – KolaDaisi University, Ibadan.

Speaking further, he said that the celebrant “in just nine decades on earth had lived a life of fulfillment and uncommon accomplishments that is worthy of celebration, as well as a life highlighted and full of many lessons for this and coming generation.”

Inaugurating the 750-capacity hostel and hall, named after his age-long friend, Chief Subomi Balogun and his late wife, Chief (Mrs)Sherifat Agbeke Kola-Daisi at the event, Mrs Osinbajo, described the celebrant as a man of influence and affluence, whose impact and legacy will continue to speak during and after his life time.

In his goodwill message, the former governor of Lagos State and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, described the celebrant as a representation of true love; brotherhood, service to humanity, devotion to causes and friendships as well as a good family man and patriarch.

The governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde described the celebrant as an accomplished Ibadan elder, whose contribution to the development of Ibadan land and Oyo State in general cannot be overemphasized, wishing him many more happy years in good health.

In his response, the celebrant who clocked 90 on September 14, while expressing gratitude to God and appreciating the distinguished guests at the occasion for honouring and celebrating his special day, said that he had always considered himself a very fortunate person and that everything about his life had been significant and unique considering his humble beginning.

He noted that the establishment of KolaDaisi University is a major dream come true in his life and a legacy that will forever live on.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



