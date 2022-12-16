LAWMA boss seeks residents’ support for better Lagos

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has urged residents of the state to always support their efforts at making the state better.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who was represented by the Executive Director of Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, stated this at the Agency’s annual Christmas Carol/End of The Year Thanksgiving service on Wednesday in Lagos.

Odumboni lauded members of staff of the agency for their resilience and dedication to duty in the outgoing year, admonishing them to keep up the good work in 2023.

The MD also appreciated the state government, for its immense support, which resulted in improved waste management operations, toward achieving a cleaner and livable Lagos.

Delivering a sermon on the theme of the event, “God’s Mercy Endureth Forever”, Pastor C. E. O. Oluwatomisin of the Christ Apostolic Church, said it was God’s mercy that preserved the Authority’s staff members in all their operations throughout the year 2022.

The guest minister highlighted the importance of divine mercy in the life of an individual, and further led special prayers for Nigeria¸ Lagos State and LAWMA.

The first Bible reading of the day, taken from the book of Isaiah 9: 6 – 7, was done by the Chief Medical Director, LAWMA Clinic, Dr. Modupe Okoh; while the second Bible reading, from the book of Luke 1: 26 – 31, was done by Mr. Sunday Osekita, Assistant General Manager, Internal Audit.

The high point of the event was the rendition of hymns and special songs by the Emmanuel Chapel Choir, which led the congregation in high praise and worship as well as a special feature by the chapel’s children.