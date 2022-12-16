Top gospel musicians for Paul Enenche’s daughter’s pre-wedding concert

Notable gospel musicians such as Dunsin Oyekan, Percy Paul, Moses Bliss and a host of others will today minister at the pre-wedding concert of Deborah, the first daughter of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche and her partner, Sam Hawthorn Uloko.

The pre-wedding concert tagged ‘parking lots’ concert, is one of the events lined up ahead of the couple’s white wedding on Saturday, December 17.

The event which will be taking place today at the Glory Dome, Abuja is expected to commence by 5:30 pm.

Announcing the concert on her Instagram account, the bride-to-be posted a flyer of the concert and captioned “Come and celebrate God with us on Friday 🥰 PS: we’re rocking jeans and praising Abba under the evening sky. It’s gonna be a hoot!😁.”

The bride-to-be’s younger brother, Paul Daniel alongside, Prosper Ochimana, Steve Crown, Oyin, Manchit, Mustapha Galadima, Profit Okebe and a host of others will also be ministering at the concert today.