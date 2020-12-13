Lateef to lead UFitFly’s Tourist Zanzibar

UFitFly has unveiled Nollywood star, Lateef Adedimeji as the celebrity that will lead tourists on a leisure trip to Zanzibar scheduled for February next year.

Speaking shortly after he was unveiled recently at the Oluyole, Ibadan office of the firm, the film-maker, actor and director, stressed the importance of taking a vacation to the well-being of every individual.

According to him, “taking vacation is most important because when you’re in a particular place for too long, it will limit your spirit of creativity, but when you expose yourself to a new place, your brain can open up to new things and ideas. This is an opportunity for Nigerians to leave their comfort zones and have a vacation to expose them and explore new innovations elsewhere”.

He added that a trip outside the country, particularly to Zanzibar will enable the brain to crop up new ideas and innovations that will enhance reasoning and thinking about business and life when they return to Nigeria.

While explaining why he decided to take up the responsibility and what motivated the alliance, the Nollywood star expressed his joy to associate with the Ibadan firm because of the huge trust people have in them and commitment to the clients’ satisfaction.

“I am excited; it is a good thing for me because my name is precious to me and so is UFit Fly. Whatever brand I am going to be aligned with, I must be certain and I must be sure of what they stand for. It is very important that when people talk, you hold them with their words. So, my research about UFitFly has taught me that it is a good brand that I can align with,” he said.

