JUST IN: Buhari sacks Pondei as NDDC acting MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Daniel Pondei as the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In his place, he has approved the appointment of an interim administrator to oversee the affairs of the Commission.

He is Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, the Ag. Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, who is to assume headship till completion of the forensic audit.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity)in Abuja on Saturday night informed that Mr Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The statement explained that the development became necessary as a result of plethora of litigation and a restraining order issued recently against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja.