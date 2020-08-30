Lateef, Bimpe keep fans guessing

For more than two months, actor Lateef Adedimeji and his female colleague, Oyabade Adebimpe, have continued to tease their fans in a way that suggests that there could be more to their closeness than meets the eye.

First, there were rumours that the two were involved in a sizzling relationship that has kept them in the news for a while, even as some of their colleagues and friends within and outside the industry could not explain what could be going on between the two.

They have both continued to appear in movies acting as couple and giving their fans reasons to believe there could be more to their being professional colleagues.

Just a few weeks back, a traditional wedding photo shoot emerged with the two thespians dressed like newly wedded couple but they would soon shoot down the rumours, saying it was merely a promotional shoot for a fashion brand.

But despite the constant denial, Lateef and Mo Bimpe, as she’s fondly called, have not stopped getting close to each other on and off the movie set as R gathered that they appeared to be building their brand on the attention their closeness could bring to them

A source privy to happenings in the industry informed R that they could eventually become an item as they appear to always enjoy being in each other’s company.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate …