Late Osinachi’s family announces burial for Saturday

The family of the Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, famous for the song ‘Ekwueme’, has announced that the singer’s remains will be buried on Saturday, June 25.

According to an obituary poster of the deceased singer released by the family, the singer will be laid to rest in Abia State.

Recall that the late singer who died on April 8, 2022 was said to have suffered frequent domestic violence by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as alleged by her children, family, and colleagues.

However, the late singer’s husband, Nwachukwu, allegedly responsible for the death of Osinachi is currently on trial.

As stated by the obituary, the schedule of events for the burial continue with Prayer Night on Friday, June 24 at Amakpoko Umuaku Central School,Isochi, Umunochi in Abia State after a Praise Night on June 21 and 23 at Micheal Opara’s Square,Enugu and M&M event center Area 10, Garki, Abuja respectively.

The late singer will be finally laid to rest in her father’s compound on Saturday, June 25.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend… Late Osinachi’s family announces burial…

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital… Late Osinachi’s family announces burial…