Reps ask FG to stabilise polity in South-East ahead of 2023 general election

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to stabilise the polity in the South-East as a build-up to the 2023 general election.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Dozie Nwankwo who raised alarm over the heinous activities of criminals in Anambra State and other South-Eastern states.

In his lead debate, Hon Nwankwo commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for his giant strides in the bid to reduce the activities of the unknown gunmen in Anambra State since assuming office through diplomatic means and other intervention strategies using part of the lean resources of the state.

The lawmakers, therefore, urged Federal Government to urgently intervene in the rescue mission of Anambra State by extending financial support and other strategic logistics to adequately contain the wave of insecurity in the State.

He said: “The House notes that the recently concluded party primaries further exposed the polity to the activities of the miscreants who terrorise the region, striking at will and retreating unchallenged.

“The House believes that with the heightened socio-economic and political activities across the nation, commensurate measures require to be put in place to keep the polity conducive enough for the citizens to actively participate in all these activities particularly in the zone without molestations or fears.

“The House is worried that with the elitist crave far political power, poor responses from the security agencies to emergencies become more manifest owing to their numerous challenges. This cuts across the nation, the South-East but more particularly in Anambra State, looking back at the not too distant period.





“The House is alarmed that these challenges spanning from lack of sufficient equipment to corruption in the system, lack of strategic deployment, sabotage and betrayal are worsening the integrity and efficiency of the security agencies in the face of increased spate of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, cultism, ritual killing and worst of all, political killings.

“The House is disturbed that between June 2020 — April 2022, about 8,455 people’s lives have been wasted in the zone under reference on account of insecurity and requires to be nipped in the bud.

“The House is also mindful of the fact that with the heightened tempo of socio-economic and political activities, the polity must be kept safe and conducive for the citizens to freely participate in the electoral and other activities to achieve the long-term result of stable polity,” he noted.

Worried by the development, the lawmakers urged Federal Government to urgently set in motion the process of disarming the different unlicensed persons carrying guns in the South-East and other parts of the country with the aim of enthroning a safe environment and polity towards the general elections

To this end, the House urged Federal Government to address some of the prominent underlying factors precipitating unrest and violence in the South East.

The lawmakers also tasked all the heads of Security Agencies to work towards the security of lives and property by embracing the Early Warning and Early Response Mechanism to collaborate with focal security agencies in sharing of intelligence information.

