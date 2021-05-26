LASU vice chancellorship: Mr Governor got it wrong 

Martin Luther said “I was born to fight devils and factions. It is my business to remove obstacles, to cut down thorns, to fill up quagmires and to open and make straight paths. If I must have some failing let me rather speak the truth with too great sincerity than once to act the hypocrite and conceal the truth.”

The above words have profound meaning in the context of the current problem facing the Lagos State University on the appointment of its 9th substantive vice chancellor. The decision has been taken by the governor and Visitor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to cancel the second interview and dissolve the Governing Council of the university. This is wrong and very wrong. To many, this move is to pave way for the enthronement of the “State position” candidate. The governor was not bold enough to cancel the second exercise outright but found it convenient to engage university administrators to grind out enough spurious reasons to achieve his objective. The whole world is not deceived.

It is amazing how the ambition of one person actively supported by politicians can destroy a university. Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said his ambition was not worth the life of a single Nigerian! These actions are very similar to the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. The governor’s announcement was made 22 days to the 28th anniversary of a landmark Nigerian changing decision that was ruined by the selfishness of a few. Where are they today? We need to learn from history.

Where did the council go wrong or deviate from its criteria as stated in the governor’s release? Why should the Registrar of LASU be punished? How can one man mislead a Council of accomplished persons? Why should the governor ask the university’s Senate to elect new internal members of the Governing Council when these were not his appointees and were recently elected in March 2021? What of Congregation representatives on the Council, was this somewhat forgotten? It is advisable that the full visitation panel be quickly set up to conduct its business and decisions taken before the 12th Governing Council of pliant persons is appointed. What a level of authoritarianism we have descended to as a state and nation. Even the Romans did not surrender Paul the Apostle to the intended extrajudicial killing by wicked Jewish leaders. Felix the governor told them Paul had a right to self-defence. The governor did not bother to show anyone the petitions. Will these actions not roll back all the good work of the university and provide for indiscipline and disorder? There are those out there dismissed for misconduct, but, now plotting to come back on the back of the ensuing chaos.

Nigeria has a large number of many religious people; many are ungodly while only a few are righteous. Even the National Universities Commission (NUC) got embroiled in double speak. The MD from the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) is now equivalent to Ph.D. The resource assessment NUC did for NPMCN was based upon the large numbers of qualified fellows who can produce MD, yet their fellowship is not sufficient even though the MD is to be obtained before the fellowship can be earned. This is Nigeria!

The governor must remember that power belongs to God. I urge him to read the letter from Babylon in Daniel 4. Solomon the wisest king of Israel said “It is repulsive (to God and man) for kings to behave wickedly. For a throne is established on righteousness. Cornel West said “There is a price to pay for speaking the truth. There is a bigger price for living a lie.”

Biola Santos,

Abuja.

