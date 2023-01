LASU names Prof Omobitan as new Deputy VC

Lagos State University (LASU) has elected Prof. Olufunsho Omobitan as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics.

Prior to his appointment, Prof. Omobitan, a professor of Economics, served as the Dean, of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

This announcement was made known Monday, January 30 via LASU’s official page on Twitter.

He replaces Prof. Wahab Elias, who served for a 2-year single tenure.