JAMB makes provision of personal e-mail compulsory for registration

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that, from 31st January 2023, no candidate would be registered without the provision of an email address.

This was conveyed in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Monday, saying the Board noted that this review of its advisory on the ongoing UTME registration was to ensure that best practices are followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates.

He added that the latest Advisory aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates, is also imperative for facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

Benjamin further noted that the e-mail would provide more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding with UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely as the Board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered.

