LASU lists dress codes for students on campus

The authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, have instructed all its lecturers to ensure they don’t allow any student who dresses indecently into the classroom.

The university in a statement by the acting head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Olaniyi Jeariogbe said the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, is no longer comfortable with the continuous disregard by students for the university’s extant rules and regulations on students’ modes of dressing on campus.

He said the vice chancellor in this regard had informed the college provost, deans of faculties and heads of departments, as well as faculty officers at both the main and satellite campuses to join hands with the lecturers to enforce the dressing rules.

The university listed 15 dressing patterns which the management considered indecent for students on campus.

They include: wearing of transparent dresses, mini and skimpy skirts/dresses, and other clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body, particularly by ladies; wearing of tattered, dirty jeans with holes or obscene subliminal messages; wearing of ‘baggy,’ ‘saggy,’ ‘yansh (meaning-bum),’ ‘ass level,’ and any other form of indecent trousers; wearing of tight fitting apparels such as shirts and tops with obscene, obnoxious or seductive inscription.

It also comprise wearing of shirts without buttons or improperly buttoned, as well as rolling of sleeves or flying collar; wearing of fez caps or complete covering of face (with very dark shade glasses); body piercing and tattooing; wearing of earrings and necklace by male students; and wearing of nose rings as well as very big dropping ear rings and necklaces by students.

Others are wearing of distractive stiletto heels to lecture rooms and the library; plaiting, weaving or bonding of hair by male students; wearing of slippers; wearing of lousy, unkempt, extremely bogus hair or coloured artificial hair, brightly tinted hair/eye lashes/brown, fixing of long eye lashes, artificial dreadlock, as well as fixing of long nails.

The university said every student is expected to dress simple and in a decent manner that is generally acceptable by the society, insisting that any student who flouts the rules would not only be allowed into lecture rooms.