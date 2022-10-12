LASTMA to enforce traffic laws on LAMATA bus operators across Lagos

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it has concluded all necessary arrangements to enforce Traffic Laws on some recalcitrant bus drivers of State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) across the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, made this known on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by management staff of LAMATA to its headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos.

According to him, the enforcement of Traffic Laws on reckless BRT bus operators became imperative following a series of complaints from members of the public on the recalcitrant attitude of some of the drivers, particularly at major intersections across the metropolis, declaring that it would no longer be business as usual.

“It would no longer be business as usual for some of the BRT drivers who on a regular basis violate traffic rules and regulations without regard thereby causing avoidable traffic obstructions on major roads across the state,” he said.

Oreagba emphasised that any LAMATA bus driver caught driving dangerously, one-way, engaging in willful obstructions, dropping passengers at undesignated bus/stops, or disobeying traffic officers/ traffic lights would be dealt with in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

“LAMATA as a management must as a matter of urgency engage experts on transportation management to train and retrain their operators (drivers) in order to checkmate their excesses,” he said.

Oreagba also appealed to motorists, both private and commercial bus drivers, to always adhere strictly to all traffic rules and regulations.





Earlier, the Director of Corporate Communication, LAMATA, Mr Kolawole Ojelabi, called for a synergy between LAMATA and LASTMA in traffic management and enforcement, assuring that the Agency personnel would henceforth be invited during their quarterly “Village Meeting” to educate and enlighten BRT bus drivers on the rudiments of traffic laws and signs.

“We are aware of the recklessness of some of these drivers and on a regular basis, we sack and blacklist them to prevent them from being employed by another bus service company,” Ojelabi said.

He, however, declared that any bus operators caught violating any of the traffic laws and regulations must be held accountable in accordance with the Law.

In attendance at the meeting were LASTMA Comptrollers and management staff of LAMATA.