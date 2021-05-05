LASIEC launches website ahead of council polls

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has launched a user-friendly website as part of the forthcoming local council elections slated for July 24, 2021.

In her remarks at the launch on Wednesday, Chairman of the Commission, Hon Justice Ayotunde Phillips (rtd), disclosed that the new website would further boost communication between the Commission, electoral stakeholders and the public, particularly at this crucial period of election preparations.

She added that, for the purpose of transparency, recruitment of ad-hoc personnel will be carried out online, media accreditation and election observer forms will also be available for download from the website.

For the legitimacy and credibility of the electoral process to be guaranteed, she said, “The electorate must be encouraged, educated, informed and provided with basic information about participating in elections so as to freely express their political choices”.

She equally pledged the Commission’s commitment to free, fair, credible and inclusive Council polls.

Justice Phillips said the Commission would continue to build and sustain its integrity as an impartial body recognised for excellence in electoral administration and the sustenance of democracy and went on to advise all participants in the election process to always play by the rules and comply with the guidelines as issued by the Commission.

She however enjoined members of the public to visit the website: www.lasiec.gov.ng and other social media handles of the Commission on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and phone lines, for up-to-date, real-time and accurate information. Enquiries, complaints and feedback can also be communicated via these channels.