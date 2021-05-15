Lanre Teriba ‘Atorise’ gets Lexus 2020 SUV as birthday gift from a fan

The Popular Gospel Singer, Olanrewaju Teriba also known as Atorise has received the gift of Lexus Gx 460 2020 model on his birthday.

The SUV is courtesy of a long time friend and Fan, Sunday Shoyinka who is the CEO of Shoyinmacs motors Alausa Ikeja aka Apoti Sunday.

Tribune Online gathered that Apoti Sunday has been a friend for over fifteen years when they both had nothing and helped each other in various ways.

In a telephone interview, Atorise said he is short of words that his plan was to celebrate this year’s birthday in a very Low key due to the situation of the country with killings, kidnapping and Bandit invading towns and villages coupled with covid-19 pandemic.

He added his plans were to get a New Civilian Coaster Bus for his co-workers for easy movement adding that he is expecting the delivery of the van anytime soon, only to get a wonderful gift of a SUV this morning from Apoti Sunday

Recall that Atorise gave his band bus to the Blinds when they came to minister on his mountain some months ago as a seed even as he is getting a harvest of that seed in the form of a SUV barely six months after.

Atorise was full of praises to God Almighty for another Year among the living and pray for all his fans, friends, family and well-wishers home and Abroad that God will see ”us through all our difficulties in the name that is above all other names and it shall be well with Nigeria in Jesus Name,” he concluded.

