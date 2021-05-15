Ebonyi gov speaks as Housing Commissioner is reportedly dead

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has announced the death of his Commissioner for Housing Mrs Uche Okah.

Umahi disclosed this on Friday night in a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Francis Nwaze.

Sympathizing with the husband to the deceased Mr Celestine Okah on the demise of his wife that died on Friday, described Engineer Okah as a dependable ally in the success story of Ebonyi State under his administration.

“We have received with rude shock the sad news of the abrupt demise of your amiable wife and dependable asset to our Government, late Mrs Uche Okah, no doubt, her demise has placed a lot of responsibility on your shoulders but we encourage you to hope in the Lord for comfort bearing in mind that both my Family and Government are saddened by this unfortunate incident and we all share with you in this moment of grief.”

He observed that the demise of Mrs Okah at a time she was committed to joining forces with the Government to bequeath enduring legacies to Ebonyians is devastating to her family and the state government as well but encouraged the deceased family to put their faith in the Lord instead of grieving as though all hopes were lost.

While acknowledging that the Commissioner has been a strong pillar of support to his Government, Governor Umahi prayed to God to grant the departed rest in his bosom and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

