Policeman who returned N1.3m found at scene of accident gets N100,000 compensation

Police personnel, Sgt Kabiru Isah, attached to Kano Command’s Motor Traffic Division (MTD) has returned the sum of N1,294,200.00 found at a scene of a fatal accident.

The officer was said to have discovered the money while conducting scene analysis, minutes after the fatal accident.

According to a statement signed and issued by Kano Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the deceased was knocked down by a Trailer along with Zaria Road Kano while on his motorcycle, in possession of the said amount of money arranged in a shoebox.

However, the statement stated that the “Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, while handing over the money to the relatives of the deceased, called on Police officers, as well as, good people of the state to emulate the behaviour displayed by the officer.”

The CP “also commended the officer for doing his job in accordance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Alkali Baba Usman.’’

However, being overwhelmed with the behaviour displayed by the police officer, the Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) Baffa Babba Dan Agundi rewarded the officer with the sum of N100,000.00.”

‘’While handing over the money through the State Traffic Officer (STO), SP Magaji Musa Majia, MD KAROTA stated that he was happy that the police officer involved is attached to the Traffic Division of the Command.

He then called on the good people of the State to emulate the good behaviour displayed by the officer. Saying that, “we appreciate what the police are doing in Kano and we must give them all necessary support and cooperation.”

