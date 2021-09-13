EFCC arrests 27 for alleged oil bunkering in Port Harcourt

Twenty-sevenEFCC arrests 27 for alleged oil bunkering in Port Harcourt persons allegedly connected with suspicious illegal oil bunkering have been arrested by operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigerian Tribune learnt that they were arrested last Friday at Ahoada Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The names of the suspects were given as Mohammad Bello, Abubarkar Umar, Abdulkarim Ibrahim, Mohammad Bashimu, Bello Mohammad, Abdullahi Murtala, Paul Paparoman, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Usman Abdulahi, Illiyasu Ibrahim and Idris Dahiru.

Others were Hussaini Yaiu, Bala Audu, Ibrahim Muhammad, Auwal Abdulsalam, Laminu Yusuf, Suleiman Abubakar, Abdulahi Musa, Mamuda Abdulahi, Edima Samuel Gospel, Nural Abdulahi, Dauda Adamu, Adamu Ibrahim, Ali Abah, Sabiu Sani, Azumi Blaik and Keshim Ordu.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said that they were picked during a random raid conducted by the EFCC while working on verified intelligence on their alleged illegal oil bunkering activities.

“In the course of the arrest, large quantities of products suspected to be illegally-refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were found with them. Twenty jerrycans in 25 litres of the products, stored in drums and tanks, ready for onward transportation to various locations, were intercepted.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren stated.

