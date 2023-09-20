A Lagos-based lawyer, Francis Monye, has cried out to the general public and authorities to save him from the hands of some forces who he alleged are after his life.

He said that the threat to his life had become so consistent that he needed to draw the attention of the relevant bodies to the frightening development.

Barr Monye lamented that he could no longer sleep with his two eyes closed for fear of being attacked by people trailing him.

Monye, who is also an advocate of good governance, believes that those that want to cut his life short went as far as mounting spy camera directly opposite his house to monitor his movement and that of members of his family.

He stated that his persecution was not unconnected with his landed property situated at Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos.

“My life is under siege. In August, I was threatened that my house would be demolished. They (the people that are interested in demolishing my house) threatened to make life unbearable for me.

“As I speak, there is a prosecution going on against one of the suspects and others are at large. A few days after the arraignment, they came and planted spy camera to monitor all my movement in my house.

“It’s a high-profile censored camera with solar to power it. We carefully observed the said camera and the camera ultimately picks up conversation and also monitors movements in and out of my compound.

“That I want the entire public and the authority to be aware and fish out the culprit without sentiment,” he told TRIBUNE ONLINE.

