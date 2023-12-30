The Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Barr. Veronica Ndanusa, has called on all Nigerians to embrace one another for the overall development of the country.

The ED, who said this while speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Friday, explained that no nation can be prosperous without peace and unity amongst themselves.

She, therefore, urged them to see themselves as brothers and sisters.

Meanwhile, she expressed optimism that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will drive the nation’s ship to prosperity and abundance.

According to her, the current situation will turn around for good in 2024 considering the strategies and plans put in place.

“As we approach 2024, I would like to call on all Nigerians to embrace one another for the overall development of the country.

“It is imperative to know that no nation can be prosperous without peace and unity amongst themselves.

“I therefore urge you to see yourselves as brothers and sisters.

“Meanwhile, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will drive the nation’s ship to prosperity and abundance that I can assure.

“The current situation will turn around for good in 2024 considering the strategies and plans put in place,” Veronica stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE