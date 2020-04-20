Lagos to discharge 67 returnees from Benin Republic on Tuesday after testing negative for coronavirus

Lagos State government on Monday said it will on Tuesday discharge 67 Nigerians who came in from Benin Republic via Seme border and were quarantined by the state government after they tested negative for coronavirus.

The state governor said this on Monday while updating newsmen at the State House in Marina on latest developments in relation to the pandemic.

The governor, who expressed joy about the development, said the returnees had all been certified negative and would be discharged on Tuesday to reunite with their families.

“Fellow Lagosians, you may recall that two weeks ago, I briefed you about 67 Nigerians who wanted to return to the country through the Seme border. Upon arrival at the border, they were quarantined at our isolation centre in Badagry. Today, I am, however, pleased to announce that all the returnees have tested negative to the virus and will be discharged from the facility tomorrow.

“Conversely, we also had a second batch of 23 returnees through the Seme Border; of which two have tested positive and have been moved to an isolation centre,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, while confirming that the state recorded 70 new cases on Sunday, making a total of 379 cases, said 93 patients had been discharged so far with 14 deaths recorded, adding that the increased trend in infection “is as a result of increased inflow from neighbouring states, where some of these people want to or choose to stay in our facilities for expert medical care.”

This was as the governor said the state government had so far been able to reach over one million homes in its community and house-to-house testing of persons approach, adding that it still intended to reach more homes in earnest.

“I just want to assure Lagosians that there is no need to panic. The increase in number as recorded is equally due to improved strategy and testing of individuals across the various local governments in the state. We have expanded testing across the Local Governments. As testing goes further into the communities, cases are expected to increase,” he stated.

“So far, we have been able to reach over one million homes in our community and house-to-house testing of persons, and we still intend to reach more homes in earnest,” Sanwo-Olu said.

