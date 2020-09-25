Lagos TMC begins ‘Annual State Week’ today

THE Muslim Congress, Lagos State chapter, will be holding the 2020 edition of its annual programme tagged ‘TMC (Lagos) Annual State Week (TASW)’ beginning from today through Sunday, 4 October 2020.

In a statement, the organisation said the programme was part of its continued drive for “renewed action and wholesome re-awakening” on matters bordering on socio-economic wellbeing through its various advocacy programmes.

According to the statement, TASW is a weeklong civic engagement programme designed to address public concerns with a view to mobilising the grassroots and the political elite for a charge towards socio-political renewal.

The statement said: “By design, the weeklong event is headlined by an ‘Independence Lecture’ preceded by other activities such as media visits, free medical, humanitarian support services, among other mass mobilisation programmes.

“However, in the face of the prevailing circumstances, the 2020 edition of TASW will be reimagined to have global audience appeal as the programmes lined up are largely to be undertaken online as virtual events using the popular cloud-based video conferencing platform, Zoom.

“The event, which kicks off with special Jumat services across major central mosques in Lagos, including the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island and TMC Da’wah Centre, Ijesha, on Friday, 25 September, will round off to a spiritual climax on Sunday, 4 October, with special prayers for the nation at 60, following which a health seminar on pandemic survival strategies is scheduled to hold with Dr Sheu Tunji Akintade, Chairman/CEO, HAMMAAB Hospital, Ikorodu, same day.

“The top-of-the-bill event, the Annual (Independence) Lecture, will have the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, as the special guest of honour, as other leading personalities such as the Ranodu of Imota, Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare Agoro; the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla, are all billed to be in attendance, among other dignitaries.”

TMC is a frontline Islamic organisation that is committed to the goal of nation building with programmes and activities designed to address socio-political matters of national interest.

