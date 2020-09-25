‘Political’ crises before Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations grand sabotage — Cleric

THE Chief Imam of the University of Abuja, Professor Taofiq AbdulAzeez, has described “political” crises that occur prior to Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations as grand sabotage.

The professor of English, who is also the imam of Da’wah Front of Nigeria, stated this in his khutbah (sermon) entitled ‘My Views on Nigeria at 60”, which was made available to newsmen.

AbdulAzeez said “these crises have made Nigeria dangerously difficult to govern”, adding that they had also made it difficult to make Nigerians happy.

He described the high rate of unemployment, banditry and clashes in the country as impending dangers that have put the country in a “real insurgency”.

The don said: “We have observed how sophisticated the Nigerian nation has become. We have also experienced how dangerously difficult it is to govern and make Nigerians happy. But we have ignored certain facts that make our situation more complex and dangerous. In the light of my experience, I wish to state as follows:

“That political crises usually peak towards October 1st as either a negotiating strategy or a grand sabotage. Agitation for Oodua Republic is the one we have heard this year.

“The way things are now, the continuous unity of Nigeria is, painfully, negotiable as we have been so badly divided that even Muslims do not see themselves as one in spite of Allah’s injunctions.

“Insecurity of all forms across the nation can no longer be explained away as politically motivated and externally sponsored sabotage even if it is true as it is only the president that cannot sabotage himself.

“That the growing army of uneducated youths in the North and badly educated and unemployable youths in the South should be seen as the last signs of the hour for Nigeria. When kidnapping, herdsmen banditry and Boko Haram in the North meet with more sophisticated cyber and other crimes in the South, the political thuggery, which is the mainstay of many youths across the nation, would pale into insignificance and the nation is sure to be in real insurgency.

“That many students have found so much pleasure in crimes that they have joined many others who have opted to have nothing to do with school is a time bomb. Many tertiary institutions students may not return to school because violent and other crimes now pay better than schooling without prospects.

“That politicians should get ready for a real fight with frustrated people ahead of 2023. Anarchy is the best description of the situation we are going through now, and may President Buhari not be the last president of Nigeria.”

