Lagos tasks contractors on speedy completion of road projects

LAGOS State Government has called on contractors handling construction of roads in Ikorodu division of the state to give their best in ensure speedy completion of the projects before rains set in.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, an engineer, gave the plea to contractors, while inspecting some iconic road projects in Ikorodu along with members of the State House of Assembly, ahead fast approaching seasonal rains.

She reiterated the commitment of government to ensure the delivery of ongoing rehabilitation and re-construction works of Ijede – Ewu Elepe, Oba Sekunmade and other roads in Ikorodu as promised.

The special adviser noted that the construction woks on the road have been advancing at a commendable speed because of the commitment of the state government to ease traffic challenges along the corridor and make the road available for both commuters and pedestrians.

Adeyoye assured residents that the scope and specifications for the projects remained unaltered, especially Oba Sekunmade road which is a strategic link to Ebute Jetty and the Ipakodo Lighter Terminal promoting the Multi-Modal Transportation and a major boost to the national economy.

Speaking also during the inspection tour, Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency 1, Sinai Agunbiade emphasised the importance of the road, describing it as the only alternative road that links Ikorodu town to Lagos-Ikorodu road, connecting about 20 communities in the division.

He also expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of the job. “I am really impressed at the progress of work done and the quality of supervision and monitoring by the team from Ministry of Works and Infrastructure,” he said.

Speaking at the 6.1km long Ijede road, the special adviser reiterated the determination of Sanwo-Olu administration to ensure prompt completion of the road before the rains. She also enjoined residents to show more understanding and bear with government on the temporary inconveniences being experienced as a result of the road’s construction works.

One of the community leaders, Aro of Ipakodo, Chief Julius Shonubiwho, expressed delight to see the project taking shape, and commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the unwavering commitment to the delivery of his electoral promise.

He added that effective supervision by the ministry contributed in no small measure to the progress recorded on the projects.

Baale of Ogolonto, Chief YekiniFatola, implored the contractors to deliver on the drainage outfall sections before the rains in order to prevent previous seasonal flash flooding being experienced by communities along the road.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…