Lagos speaker sacks chief of staff, chief press secretary, others
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has terminated the appointment of four of his aides including the chief of staff and the chief press secretary.
Those affected by the decision are Chief of Staff, Saka Fafunmi; Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tolani Abati; Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon. Dayo Famakinwa and Special Adviser on Research, Oladimeji Oriyomi.
Both the chief of staff and the chief press secretary confirmed their disengagement in separate telephone interviews with Nigerian Tribune.
Fafunmi, who was a three-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency 1, said that the letter was received on Monday afternoon, noting that there was no prior disagreement between himself and his boss.
In the same vein, Abati said he also received his letter of disengagement on Monday afternoon and there was no special reason other than the usual statement that one’s service is no longer needed.
Meanwhile, Abati expressed gratitude to the speaker for the given opportunity even as he stated that there was no sort of discord between both.
“Yes, I was given a letter but I don’t know about others because I only received my own letter of disengagement.
“As regards the content, it reads your appointment is no longer needed.
“I don’t have any issue with my boss and I will forever be grateful to him for the opportunity given,” he said.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry
Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…
Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train
The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…
ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987
Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
CLICK HERE FOR A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR WEAK ERECTION AND PREMATURE EJACULATION WITHIN 30DAYS. SAFE AND EFFECTIVE