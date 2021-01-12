Lagos speaker sacks chief of staff, chief press secretary, others

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has terminated the appointment of four of his aides including the chief of staff and the chief press secretary.

Those affected by the decision are Chief of Staff, Saka Fafunmi; Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tolani Abati; Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon. Dayo Famakinwa and Special Adviser on Research, Oladimeji Oriyomi.

Both the chief of staff and the chief press secretary confirmed their disengagement in separate telephone interviews with Nigerian Tribune.

Fafunmi, who was a three-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ifako Ijaiye Constituency 1, said that the letter was received on Monday afternoon, noting that there was no prior disagreement between himself and his boss.

In the same vein, Abati said he also received his letter of disengagement on Monday afternoon and there was no special reason other than the usual statement that one’s service is no longer needed.

Meanwhile, Abati expressed gratitude to the speaker for the given opportunity even as he stated that there was no sort of discord between both.

“Yes, I was given a letter but I don’t know about others because I only received my own letter of disengagement.

“As regards the content, it reads your appointment is no longer needed.

“I don’t have any issue with my boss and I will forever be grateful to him for the opportunity given,” he said.

