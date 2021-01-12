Oshiomhole mourns as former commissioner, Adodo, dies in Benin

The immediate National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday, described the death of the former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties in the state, Didi Adodo, as a personal loss.

Adodo, who served as commissioner for eight years of Oshiomhole administration in the state, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin.

Until his death, Comrade Adodo was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN). He was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC).

A source close to the family said the two-time commissioner took ill less than a week ago of an undisclosed ailment.

“He died this morning. He had been ill for some time but recovered and then the ailment relapsed a few days ago. As we speak we are making necessary arrangements so that he will be buried in Iruekpen in Esan West local government area,” the source said.

Reacting to his death, Oshiomhole, who worked closely with the late Adodo during his (Oshiomhole’s) days in the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) described the death as a personal loss.

ALSO READ: Ibadan traders resume activities by the roadside despite govt order

“I received with sadness and a deep sense of personal loss, the passing of Comrade Didi Adodo in the early hours of today. Didi has been a dear friend of mine for decades, a comrade who walked side by side with me in the trenches during my struggles for Nigerian workers and only recently, Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties under my administration as governor of Edo State,” the ex-labour leader lamented.

Oshiomhole added that when he got the information that Adodo was hospitalised, “I immediately called him on Sunday January 10, 2021, conversed with him about his condition and wished him a quick recovery. Little did I know that it would be my last conversation with this great but humble personality.”

“On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere condolences to the entire Adodo family of Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. May the soul of Didi rest in peace,” Oshiomhole empathised in a statement endorsed by his Senior Media Assistant, Victor Oshioke.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole mourns as former commissioner, Adodo, dies in Benin