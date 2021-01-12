Ibadan traders resume activities by the roadside despite govt order

Roadside traders at various markets in Ibadan defied the Oyo State government seven-day ultimatum to vacate the roadsides where they are plying their trades.

Tribune Online reports that the seven-day ultimatum was given to the road-side traders in pursuance of the state government’s zero tolerance for street trading because of the hazards associated with it.

During our reporter’s visit to Mokola market, Oje market, Beere market, Oja Oba, Bode market and Molete market, street traders were sighted by the roadsides.

At Oje market wares were displayed at the roadside despite the state government order.

In a chat with a trader at the market who spoke on the condition of anonymity, she explained that the Oyo State Environmental Taskforce officers were at the market on Monday but traders returned back to the roadside on Tuesday.

Traders at Oja Oba (King’s market) also refused to conform with the order by the state government.

A trader at the market, Mrs Atolade Aliu, stated that the environment taskforce had visited the market last week to warn the street traders at the roadside.

Also when our reporter visited Molete market, only a few of the traders complied with the directives.

Iyaloja of the market, Mrs Olowo Ake Ajagbe, noted that the market leaders are making frantic efforts aimed at adjusting the position of the roadside traders.

She said: “The executives of the market had held a meeting on how we will ensure the full compliance of the law by the state government. We will commence action on the exercise from Wednesday.”

