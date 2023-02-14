Terna Chikpa

The former Nigerian ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Ambassador Hassan Jika Ardo on Tuesday said, despite the internal wranglings within the APC in Taraba, grassroots mobilization for the victory of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shetima was on top gear.

Ambassador Jika who is also the Taraba state Coordinator of the Independent Grassroot Presidential Campaign Council for Tinubu/Shetima, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Jalingo and said the party was united to ensure overwhelming victory in the upcoming Presidential election.

According to Ardo, some elements in the party have chosen to deviate from the path of justice and fairness, insisting that unless the right thing is done any charade being celebrated was only temporal.

“I can assure you that as we speak, Taraba state APC is firmly united in our resolve to ensure that our Presidential candidate wins overwhelmingly in the upcoming Presidential and National Assembly election.

“Believe me that from our interactions with the people at the grassroots, this is beyond just a political party affair. Even persons from other political parties are willing to vote for our Presidential candidate who has a proven record of excellent leadership alongside his running mate.

“There indeed are some issues in the party, especially our gubernatorial candidate but that is a different thing all together. We would not allow such triviality to stall our focus on the bigger picture. We would continue to mobilize our people and do what is right.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on all party members to always put the interest of the party above personal interests, the success of one person should not be more important than the victory of the whole party.

“Our loyalty must stay above average and we need to uphold the principle of justice and fairness. If you want to lead others, you should be able to demonstrate a certain level of dignity and integrity and not outright desperation” he said.

Jika also called on the electorate in Taraba to remain focused and come out en-masse to vote for Sen. Tinubu/Shettima on 25th February, as it would guarantee continuity and a better nation.