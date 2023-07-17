The police in Lagos State have intercepted a bus fully loaded with illicit substances suspected to be cannabis, valued at about 13 million naira.

Two individuals have also been arrested in connection with the recovered substances, while efforts are underway to apprehend other members of the gang.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the recovery and the arrest of the suspects in a statement signed by him on Tuesday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said, “Operatives of Aswani Division of the Lagos State Police Command have intercepted substances suspected to be cannabis along Mushin-Isolo road.”

“The interception occurred on Wednesday, 12th July 2023 at about 23:56hrs during routine stop-and-search, leading to the arrest of Fidelis Otiga ‘m’ and Chukwuma Kennedy ‘m’, aged 49 and 50 respectively, in whose vehicle the drugs were found.”

He also added, “The illicit drugs with a street value of thirteen million naira (N13,000,000.00) were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with registration number KJA 118 HV.”

According to SP Hundeyin, “The suspects and the exhibits have since been transferred to the Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.”

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustained fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in Lagos State,” the Lagos police spokesperson also stated.

