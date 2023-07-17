A houseboy confessed to killing his employer with a pestle in Awka, the Anambra State capital. He said, ”I struck him three times with a pestle.”

The suspect worked as a housekeeper for the deceased, Chima Anolue, a lecturer in the Psychology Department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka.

On the night of Friday, July 14, 2023, in Ifite village, Awka, Anolue was attacked with a pestle during a fight between him and the domestic staff.

The suspect is also accused of bruising the deceased’s body with a knife after being unconscious to make it appear as if a third party had attacked him.

The suspect was arrested by local security personnel, and he admitted to the crime during interrogation. He initially denied killing his employer but subsequently confessed after being violently tortured.

The suspect confessed, “When he came back, he told me to cook rice. And as I was cooking the rice, he asked me why I did not wash plates. I did not reply. He then asked why I wasn’t responding to his question.

In the process, he slapped me. But I told him I usually have ear problems, and that people don’t slap me. As I was saying that, he angrily asked why I was interrupting him and he slapped me again.

I got angry and we started fighting. After he overpowered me, I looked around and saw a pestle which I used in hitting him. I struck him three times with the pestle and stopped after he started bleeding.”

