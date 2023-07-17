Workers in Ekiti State have called on Governor Biodun Oyebanji to initiate programs and policies that would serve as palliatives to alleviate the suffering of the people due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Sola Adigun, lamented in a chat with Nigerian Tribune on Monday in Ado-Ekiti that the aftermath of the federal government’s decision to remove the subsidy on petrol has been excruciating, especially among the workforce.

He explained that negotiations and consultations have commenced between the representatives of the state government and the labour leaders on effective ways of cushioning the situation for the people.

According to him, the workers would be expecting the government to roll out a mass transport system to ease the burden of the hike in transportation costs, including the payment of outstanding salaries as palliatives.

Adigun disclosed that one of the best packages the government could offer workers in the state was to pay the one-month outstanding salaries of state workers and the two months’ salaries for local government workers.

He added that the delay in the implementation of the consequential adjustment on the ₦30,000 minimum wage for all categories of workers should be addressed without further delay. He disclosed that, in view of recent developments, more money is now available for the states from the federation account.

Adigun said, “Indeed, this is the best period for us to receive palliatives as workers in the state, and we are calling on the government to take immediate action because our people are facing serious challenges as a result of the subsidy removal.

“I must say that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has called us for a meeting on the modalities for possible palliatives for the workers and the people of the state; very soon we should hear the announcement.

“We are aware that sub-nationals are receiving more money from the federation account, and we hope that the outstanding salaries of one and two months for state and local government workers respectively will be paid now as part of the palliatives.

“Also, while waiting for the federal government’s response on these palliatives, which is important, the state government needs to provide transportation buses to ease the movement of people, among other measures.”

Adigun called on the workforce to exercise patience with the government amidst the biting economic situation in the country.

He emphasized that governments at all levels must be proactive and decisive in mitigating the negative effects of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens.

