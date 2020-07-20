Lagos PDP celebrates Funsho Williams 13 years after his demise

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday brought to life the spirit of one of its founding fathers, Funsho Williams, as it celebrated him, 13 years after he passed on, describing him as a committed, dedicated and principled leader, who was out to ensure betterment of the people of the state.

Williams, who was a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of PDP in the state, was assassinated July 27, 2006.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Deji Doherty and former Minister of State for Defence, Mrs Dupe Adelaja, paid this tribute as they led party leaders and members to the family home of the late leader at Yaba, where they met with his family members.

Other include former party chairman in the state, Captain Tunji Selleh; Prince Sunmbo Onitiri, Mr Muyiwa Williams, local government chairmen of the party, among others.

Speaking at the kick-off of a one-week programme which is to be marked with the distribution of food palliatives to thousands of residents across the Lagos Central district, Doherty said the gesture was in recognition of the late William’s good work, his legacy and his ideology.

According to the party chieftain, the late politician would continue to be remembered for his legacy of good governance, his perseverance and determination as well as his belief in delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of Lagos State.

“Funsho Williams is our mentor and he is our brother, you understand and we believe that Funsho Williams was somebody that helped PDP grow, supported PDP in every way and that is why we are bringing this down here. His memorial is on the 27th and we have a programme that kicks off today, with this Food Distribution. Today is the kick-off, and that is why we are kicking off from here.

“His good work, his legacy, his ideology, that’s what we are remembering. His legacy of good governance, of what he stood for, his perseverance, determination, His belief in delivering dividends of democracy to the people, that’s it,” Doherty said.

Also speaking in the same vein, the former minister, Adelaja, paid glowing tribute to the late political icon, saying the party would continue to remember late Williams for his commitment to good governance, and also to the people of Lagos State.

She recalled that the late Williams, an engineer turned politician had actually wanted to contest the governorship seat of Lagos because he believed he had what was needed for betterment of people of the state.

According to her, “Charity begins at home, he was very passionate even as a civil servant working in Lagos State as an engineer constructing roads, and so on, he did a wonderful job.

“So, he believed that it was necessary for him if he wanted to impact on the people to be at the helm of affairs so that he can impact very well.”

The former minister, while saying that the party was proud of the legacy left behind by the late William, urged party leaders and members to continue to persevere and work hard, noting that those who won the crown of glory never won it by being complacent.

“The message I would pass to members is that they should continue to persevere and they should continue to work hard, those who win the crown of glory don’t win it by being complacent and that spirit if can do, they should continue with it,” she said.

Adelaja also urged them to be very loyal to the party, saying a lack of loyalty and perseverance could be among the reasons why the PDP in the state had not been able to move forward.

“What I want to say is that Funsho Williams was a committed person, he was principled, he knew what he wanted and he was going for it. So, members should continue with his legacy and not just allow it to fizzle away,” she admonished.

 

