Lagos NSCDC intercepts 21,600 litres of stolen petrol

The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has Intercepted about twenty-one thousand six hundred litres of Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol in the Badagry area of the state.

This is just the commandant of the command, Commandant Eweka Okoro has promised zero tolerance for oil pipeline vandalism, smuggling of petroleum products and other forms of illegal oil dealings in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos NSCDC, Abolurin Oluwaseun, the petroleum products were on Tuesday Intercepted by the Marine and Anti Vandal team of the Badagry Division of the command

Abolurin said ” The suspected stolen oil product, amounting to about twenty-one thousand, six hundred litres, is estimated to be around four million naira #4 000 000

He added that ” The commandant, while affirming the command’s unflinching commitment, towards eradicating all forms of economic sabotage, in the state, ordered, the Anti-vandal and Exhibit unit of the Command, to evacuate the recovered oil products back to the Command’s Head Quarters, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, in a bid, to carry out the further intelligent investigation, on the matter and find a lasting solution to such ugly economic sabotage in the area and the state in general .”

“Commandant Eweka Okoro has also directed that the security of lives and property and the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure ( CNAI ), in the Badagry Division and other oil pipeline areas, in the State be continuous, beefed up especially, now that it remains few months to the end of the year, where some citizens may want to exhibit their desperation for illicit money at all cost, against the patriotic and collective development of the nation’s economy. ”

Abolurin also stated that ” Finally, Commandant Eweka Okoro also seized, the occasion of this excellent and gallant operation, to further reiterate the Command’s readiness and commitment to ensuring a zero-tolerance against oil pipeline vandalism and other forms of criminality in the state.

The NSCSC image maker also said that. ” He further assured the good people of Lagos and the Government of the state, of his unflinching commitment and dedication towards sustaining the already established peace and security in the state.”

Abolurin added that ” He promised that the Corps will continue to work assiduously and laboriously, with the Government and other security services or agencies and stakeholders in the state, especially, as the entire country is about to commence electioneering campaign and other political activities geared towards the 2023 general elections.”

“The renewed operational and tactical strategy of the Command has now yielded positive results, in the fight, against oil pipeline vandalism in Lagos State and the command promises zero tolerance to oil pipeline vandalism, smuggling of oil products, illegal oil dealings and other forms of economic sabotage in the state,” Abolurin stated.

