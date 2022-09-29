Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry reopens on Sunday

The Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria has finally been reopened by the Enugu Catholic Diocese.

This is coming months after the Ministry was shut down by the Church following issues Fr Mbaka’s ministration concerning Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

The Bishop of the Diocese had announced further ministration of the ministry and at the ministerial centre, Emene.

“Happily the centre has been declared open with effect from Sunday, October 2, 2022,” he said.

Fr. Mbaka himself, in a statement announcing the re-opening, said, “To the glory of God, Adoration Ministries starts on Sunday, 2nd October, 2022 with 10 am Mass. God bless you miraculously as you come joyfully.”

