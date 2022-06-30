Lagos not recruiting new teachers, govt warns
The Lagos State government has warned job seekers and the public to beware of fraudsters who originated a statement announcing vacant positions for categories of teachers in the state public schools, saying the information is entirely a falsehood.
The state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) gave this clarification in a statement made available to newsmen by the head of Public Affairs Unit of the commission, Mr Kayode Sutton, on Wednesday.
He said the commission had to debunk the news which had gone viral, particularly on the WhatsApp platform, to save innocent job seekers and their families from falling prey to fraudsters.
He emphasised that TESCOM, which is in charge of secondary school teachers recruitment among other matters in the state, is not recruiting on giving the role to any individual, group or organisation to do so on its behalf both at the moment and at any time soon.
He said the commission would certainly make an official announcements on vacancies as it usually does whenever the need arises.