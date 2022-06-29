Bandits give residents five days ultimatum to vacate communities in Plateau

The residents of ten communities in Wase local government area of Plateau State following five days ultimatum given to them to vacate their communities by bandits.

Some of the communities are Sabon Zama, Gindin Dutse, Anguwan Tsohon Soldier, Anguwan Yuhana and Anguwan Mangu in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It would be recalled that two months ago, bandits in large numbers attacked the neighbouring Kanam local government area where over one hundred persons were killed.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits who have been terrorising the council and other neighbouring local government areas gave the communities a five-day ultimatum on Sunday to park out or face the consequences.

A resident of one of the communities who craved anonymity disclosed that the bandits physically visited some of the communities over the weekend to issue the ultimatum and threatened to kill the residents if they refused to adhere to the ultimatum.

It was gathered that residents of the affected villages and communities have started leaving their homes before the ultimatum elapse on Thursday.

Attempts to confirm the threat and ultimatum with the Plateau State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo proved abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

