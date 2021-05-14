Lagos Marriott Hotel opens with premium quality assurance

Lovers of premium hospitality service in Lagos are in for an exciting experience as the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja opens for business.

The 5-star hotel, located in the serene GRA, Ikeja, is a partnership between the renowned global hotel brand, Marriott International and SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with investments in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy and beyond.

The 250-bed hotel, built on 11 floors, has various modern facilities like exclusive crew lounge, VIP lounges, 1,000-capacity ballroom, executive meeting rooms, 400-capacity car park, 206 standard rooms, 44 suites (including three presidential ones), well-equipped gym and continental restaurants, among others.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the General Manager of the hotel, Janse van Rensburg, said the desire to offer premium hospitality services to the Lagos market was responsible for the huge investment in the hotel.

“Every client of Lagos Marriott Hotel is set for an unimaginable premium experience like never before.

“We assure them of world-class hospitality, super customer satisfaction and royalty treatment. Frequent travelers who have points using the Marriott hotel franchise globally can also redeem their points here in Nigeria too.

“We have an in-club system for our premium members located on the first floor of the hotel.

“The unique selling propositions of this hotel are the various amazing products we offer our clients which are non-existent in the country’s hospitality industry. The security of our guests is very paramount to us and that’s why every door and window in the facility is bomb-proof.”

Rensburg explained that the hotel, which is in the classic premium category on the Marriott quality ranking, will be managed by the franchise owner, Marriott Hotel, for quality assurance purposes.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group’s hospitality, Chike Ogeah, the applauded the Group Executive Vice Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi for investing in the multi-billion naira business, adding that his vision of a premium hospitality business in Lagos has manifested through the new hotel.

“The building of the hotel took us six years. We took our time to tastefully select all the materials and equipment that were used in order to give our clients the best.

“As a widely travelled man who has experienced first-hand hospitality at its peak, our Chairman, Dr Afolabi, decided to build this hotel in Nigeria in order to promote the hospitality and tourism industry in Lagos and provide opportunities to further improve the economy.

