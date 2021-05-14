Gani Adams gives hope to the indigent with cash donations, gifts

For over two decades now, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has been celebrating his birthday with ceremonial splendor.

But this year, the event was actually a bit different from the usual party and merriments. So, on April 30, which actually was the symbol of the day he was born 51 years ago, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland left his ‹comfort zone› to have a special day with the orphans at the motherless babies and old people›s homes in Lagos.

He and his team visited Regina Mudi elders’ home, Mushin, and SOS children home Isolo, Lagos. At the various facilities, he showed rare generosity as he gave various gifts, including cash donations, beverages, food stuffs, household commodities, detergents, toiletries and different clothes to the needy.

The following day was on Saturday May 1, a public holiday. All roads led to Canaanland Event Centre, Lagos, where the OPC leader played host to prominent guests, including traditional rulers, political bigwigs, leaders of socio-political groups, culture enthusiasts, and activists, among others.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III was the royal father of the event. The first class traditional ruler, who had earlier visited Iba Gani Adams at his Omole Phase 2 residence, led over 50 traditional rulers in the south-west and beyond to the venue to bless Adams› new age with prayers and words of wisdom.

In his remarks, Oba Adeyemi revealed how fate had favoured Adams, using the gods to seal his appointment for the prestigious position of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

He expressed displeasure at the security situation in the south-west, adding that with the spate of insecurity in the country, it was obvious that bandits and kidnappers have the monopoly of violence, explaining also that the position of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland symbolises that of a warrior with the capacity to protect the entire south-west.

He however, charged the Federal Government to be proactive in ensuring that the south-west is safe for residents

“The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but regrettably we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence than the government which is the reason why we are in this current situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa in Ile-Ife, Oba Adewole Adedire, who stood in for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, extolled the virtues of the Aare Onakakanfo, saying the Obas and all those who mattered most in the traditional institution in south-west would always support Aare Gani Adams in ensuring that the south-west is safe.

In his speech, Iba Gani Adams, expressed appreciation to all the guests and dignitaries that graced the occasion. He admitted also that the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic did not allow him to have an elaborate celebration last year when he turned 50, but he was happy to celebrate his 51st birthday anniversary in a grand style.

“Last year, we only managed to do the special thanksgiving programme, but today, I give glory to almighty God for His grace to celebrate my new age. In commemoration of my 51st birthday, I am very happy and fulfilled to spread joy on the faces of indigent students in four of our tertiary institutions in the south-west. Therefore, today Aare Onakakanfo Foundation will give cash donations and scholarship to four indigent students from four different universities, namely, University of Lagos, University of Ife, University of Ibadan and Lagos State University.

“The cash donation is to encourage the students to take the study of the Yoruba language serious so that it will not go into extinction,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the donations included Miss Alabi Monsurat (University of Lagos); Ayinde Kafayat Adenike (University of Ibadan); Okegbemi Taiwo (Lagos State University) and Nurudeen Abass Adesinmi (Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife).

One of the beneficiaries, Ayinde Kafayat Adenike, who spoke on behalf of other students, applauded Aare Gani Adams› gesture, adding that the donations would definitely spur them on to do more especially in their respective disciplines.

“I want to appreciate our father for counting us worthy of this award. It is not easy to emerge the best students in our various universities and departments, however, it is a reward for determination, hard work and dedication, and I think the award is also to encourage us to be more determined and focused in our studies,” she said.

Deputy governor of Kogi State, Lawrence Onoja; Special Adviser to the Ekiti State governor on Arts and Tourism, Mr.Wale Ojo-Lanre, his Oyo State counterpart, Akeem Ige, white-cap chiefs representing the Lagos traditional ruler, Oba Rilwan Akiolu;Oba Dipo Olaitan, the Alago of Kajola Ijesha; deputy leader of Afenifere, some members of the Aareonakakanfo – chiefs- in-council, members of the Oodua People’s Congress, and the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) from all over the world were in attendance.

