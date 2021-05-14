Akeredolu set priority for tourism, partners Akinboboye on promotion

In his quest to look beyond oil and gas to boost the revenue generation for his state the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has identified tourism as one of the key sectors to explore for economic gain.

He believes that tourism holds a key to the economic hub he is building. He believes strongly in the potency of a tourism economy, saying that: ‘‘If you give me an oil field or tourism and ask me to pick one, I will pick tourism.’’

In keeping with the tradition of partnering with professionals in giving vent to his tourism dream, Akeredolu has entered into partnership with the president of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Chief Wanle Akinboboye, appointing him as the arrowhead of Ondo State tourism project with his vision and dream for tourism and what he intends to achieve for the state.

It is worthy of note that the meeting held on the heels of the debutant Asun Carnival, which was staged in Ondo Town by Akinboboye and his team. The carnival has now been adopted as a yearly event by the people of Ondo town.

‘‘Akinboboye has been in the tourism industry for over three decades and has shown his mettle via the creation of his flagship resort in Ikegun Village Lagos State.

“He was also involved in the initial creation of the Mare Festival and recently the Asun Carnival launched by Destination Ondo, an initiative created by him this month for his town and by extension, our state.

‘‘We believe that with this alliance, our expectation for tourism, and entertainment development, will be realised and our Sunshine State will once again set the pace on finding unique and creative solutions to our challenges as a people.

‘‘We believe that the employment generated by the type of tourism industry we envisage for our state will provide opportunities for all. This is because it does not focus solely on educational achievements. Rather it embraces an understanding of our culture, the ability to showcase our music and dance and a willingness to display our pride in the talents and heritage of our great people.

‘‘As you are aware, our glorious state is filled with many natural attractions. These attractions include an expanse of coastline of sandy beaches, countless mountains, rivers and the famous Idanre Hills, where mountains came to host a conference and then refused to leave.”

Besides, he stated that as part of the commitment to the tourism project, he had created an atmosphere for peace and security to thrive in the state through empowering a security outfit for the state, known as Amotekun.

‘‘Simultaneously with this initiative, our government is also focusing on job creation and youth empowerment.”

As he takes this tentative step with Akinboboye on the driver’s seat, Akeredolu is calling on the people of the state to take a ride with him on the Destination Ondo’s tourism bus.

‘‘I would also encourage others from Ondo State who have made their marks in their various areas of endeavours to lend their support to the development of our great state and people, so that they can be proud not only of where they are now but also of where they originated from.’’

