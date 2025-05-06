Visa abuse: ‘We’ll not hesitate to take action,’ UK govt warns Nigerians, others

Amid growing concerns over visa abuse, the United Kingdom government has issued a stern warning to Nigerian, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan nationals, vowing to take decisive action against those who exploit its immigration system.

According to The Times, the UK Home Office has identified citizens from these countries as being among the most likely to overstay their visas and subsequently apply for asylum,a status that, if granted, allows them to remain in the country permanently.

However, British officials have hinted at impending changes that would impose tougher conditions for individuals from these nations seeking student or work visas.

“Our upcoming Immigration White Paper will set out a comprehensive plan to restore order to our broken immigration system,” a Home Office spokesperson stated.

According to the Home Office, the UK government is also investing in intelligence systems designed to detect individuals who may attempt to abuse the visa system early in the application process.

“We keep the visa system under constant review, and where we detect trends which may undermine our immigration rules, we will not hesitate to take action,” the spokesperson added.

The full scope of the proposed visa reforms is expected to be unveiled later in May through the UK’s much-anticipated Immigration White Paper.

